Gov. Walker downplays concerns of job losses caused by self-insurance

MADISON (WKOW) -- At least three area health insurance companies would no longer serve state employees if the legislature adopts Governor Walker's proposed self-insurance system.

All would lose tens of thousands of customers under the new arrangement, but Governor Walker believes they could handle the loss of business.

The Governor made comments to that effect in response to Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald's warning Thursday that insurance companies would lose business - and perhaps cut jobs - if they lose the state employee portion of their customer base.

While the state would pay for employee medical expenses directly under a self-insurance model, six private providers would administer their plan in four regions (north, south, east, west) across the state.



All of south-central Wisconsin falls in the south region, where Dean Health Plan and Unity Insurance would be involved in administering the plan.



But Mercy Care, Group Health Cooperative and the WEA Trust would no longer have any role in the state employee health insurance market.

Physicians Plus currently insures state employees, but is merging with Unity.

Speaking about his budget across the state today, Governor Walker tried to downplay the concerns about job losses for the insurers excluded from the new system.

"For all the hype and hysteria of what it would mean for the marketplace - Minnesota didn't go through any of things that opponents of this are suggesting. Things are fine in that regard in Minnesota," said Gov. Walker.

Minnesota adopted a self-insurance model a few years ago.

But Wisconsin lawmakers said Minnesota had far fewer private providers offering plans before making the switch.



Wisconsin currently has 17 companies offering insurance to state employees, ten of which would not be involved in the new system.

The state legislature would have to approve the switch to self-insurance for it to take effect, but Republican leaders in the State Assembly have expressed concerns similar to those of Senator Fitzgerald.