'Kindness Connection Day' held at River Valley School District

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- Elementary students in the River Valley School District took part in 'Kindness Connection Day' on Friday. All four of their elementary schools came together at Spring Green Elementary School.



It's an effort to combat bullying by allowing students to spread acts of kindness.



"A lot of these students don't have the opportunity on a regular basis to come together...same grade levels. And today was an opportunity for that, for them to make new friends," said Jaime Hegland, Elem. Director, Spring Green Elementary School.



The kids had a full day of indoor and outdoor activities they did together. They also made bracelets for people in the community, to spread kindness beyond the school.