Tip of a Lifetime: Madison hairdresser receives $700 tip from client

MADISON (WKOW) -- Between the blowdry and the bill, Escapade Salon stylist Danica Deprey thought she was just doing her job, but client Sarah Kanable changed her life by tipping her way more than the typical 20 percent.

"I knew it was something she wanted and needed," Sarah said about the $700 tip she wrote out to Danica in January. After a decade of going to see her hairdresser, Sarah had a bond with her stylist stronger than any hairspray.

"She told me that she wanted to lose the weight and I watched her do it," Sarah said about the reason she transformed Danica's future with a stroke of the pen.

Danica says she's been heavy her whole life, but in just months, she lost 70 pounds.

"Just a lot of hard work, a lot of hours at the gym," she said.

During Sarah's last appointment, Danica told Sarah the secret.

"I opted to have elective surgery to tighten some skin, fix things I'm not happy with," Danica said. "I tried creams, everything, nothing worked," she added.

But the stylist was short on funds for her scheduled Valentine's Day tummy-tuck.

"I told her I had $700 left to come up with," Danica explained about costly surgery she was planning to work overtime to make a reality.

But Sarah wasn't about to let that happen.

"What am I gonna do with $700 right now, it's just gonna sit in a bank account," Sarah told 27 News about the reasoning behind such a generous gratuity.

"I just think if we are able to do it, she's [Danica] inspired me to go back to the gym and work and to physically take care of myself, so it's something I knew I could do with her and truly appreciate," Sarah added.

As for Danica, she went through with her elective surgery and is recovering.

"The most amazing thing I've ever had happen!" Danica said about the experience.

Sarah doesn't want her stylist to pay her back, just pay it forward when she's able too.