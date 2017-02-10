Victim of home invasion "terrified," UW student arrested

MADISON (WKOW) -- The victim of a home invasion in downtown Madison tells 27 News she was "terrified," as a window to her apartment was shattered, but kept her wits and got out safely.



"I was absolutely terrified, my heart was racing, I was convinced something bad was going to happen," says the 25-year old woman, who asked that she not be identified.



She tells 27 News she caught a fleeting glimpse of someone climbing through the bathroom window of her West Gilman Street apartment at 2 a.m. Friday, and quickly reacted. "As soon as I saw a figure, I left," the woman tells 27 News. "I went out the front door (and called 911)."

"As the officer gets there, he can see there are legs sticking out of this window," Madison Police spokesperson Joel DeSpain says.



DeSpain says 21-year old Shane Murphy was arrested. DeSpain says Murphy offered officers a seemingly worthless alibi. "He denied he was in the apartment.



DeSpain says Murphy had been at some bars prior to the break-in, but says there's no indication yet on whether intoxication contributed to the incident.



The victim tells 27 News she knows of no reason she would be targeted, and guesses alcohol may have fueled what happened. "I imagine, he was thinking, fooled by his intoxication, or just a random, happened to be intoxicated and didn't have much control," she says.



While at times downtown crimes have involved career criminals, or members of the transient population, Murphy is a UW-Madison student with no criminal history.



University rules allow for certain, off-campus, non-academic actions to result in sanctions against students, including emergency suspensions, as happened to serial sex assault suspect, student Alec Cook.



Murphy remains in the Dane County jail. A representative of the Dane County District Attorney's office says Murphy may appear in court Monday on criminal charges, or for purposes of bail. He's jailed on a tentative felony burglary charge and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, although DeSpain says he apparently had no stolen items on him when officers arrested him.



DeSpain says burglaries where thieves enter through unlocked doors remain a problem downtown. But he calls Friday's incident of smashing a window "...a rarity."



The victim works as a barista, and has been in Madison only two months. Despite this scare, she tells 27 News she remains optimistic about her new city, and its safety. "I don't want it to deter me from staying in the city, staying in downtown."





