New plans for Alliant Energy Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is a new plan to spruce up the Alliant Energy Center.

A new study calls for extensive renovation of the Dane County Coliseum, instead of replacing it.

Officials have butted heads over the building's future in the past.

Last year the County Board authorized a master planning process for the development of South Side expo and conference complex after a study committee supported a $500 million expansion plan that included tearing down and replacing the Coliseum.

Unlike those plans, the study from Chicago-based Hunden Strategic Partners is presenting is getting support from both sides.

"[The coliseum is] an iconic structure in our community, Its got a lot of year left on it, and what this report says is leave it, and add to it," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

The new plan also recommends adding hotel, exhibition and commercial space, as well as skywalks between building and show and practice rings.