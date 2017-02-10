New Art exhibition on display at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

New Art exhibition on display at Madison Museum of Contemporary - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new, unique art exhibition opens Friday evening at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

The exhibition is by Korean-born sculptor and installation artist Do Ho Suh. It includes a large-scale, three part architectural installation that visitors can enter and walk through, in addition to a number of works on paper, documentary films, and illuminated sculptures from the artist's Specimen Series.

The exhibition was organized by The Contemporary Austin with additional support by Lehmann Maupin Gallery, New York and Hong Kong. The traveling exhibition is concluding its four city tour in Madison.

Do Ho Suh's work draws on his experiences growing up in Seoul, South Korea, studying art in the U.S., and moving homes several times over the course of his life.

"He creates works that express a sense of longing, a sense of desire to recreate the comforts - and I think that sense of belonging we all get from home," said MMoCa Associate Curator Leah Kolb.

An MMoCa opening reception takes place Friday night from 6-9 p.m., featuring an artist talk by Do Ho Suh.

The exhibition will be on display through May 14th.

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is free to visit.

