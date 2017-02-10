UPDATE: Resistance March draws hundreds to downtown Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) Demonstrations against the Trump administration have become an almost daily occurrence.

Saturday in Madison, several hundred people gathered for the Resistance March.

The protest started at Brittingham Park, then the group marched to the City-County Building for a rally.

Meghan Ross admits to being part of what she calls the "privileged class."

"I think sometimes people get a little defensive about the word privilege because they think that maybe they've had personal struggles in their life.

And being part of that group is why she felt so strongly to be part of the march..

"I know for me being both of the marginalized populations being a woman, but also being Caucasian and having privilege through that."

Ross joined hundreds of others, railing against policies of the Trump administration.

Organizer Jose Rea said those policies have a devastating affect on people in the community.

"There are individuals who are scared right now to even walk outside or go to work or provide food for the families only for the fact that they might be detained and then separated."

Rea stresses that the march wasn't solely about immigration.

“This is for the Black Lives Matter group who want to see better police tactics, police training within our city departments in the state as well. This is for the HMONG Community here in Madison, who always go under represented and never have a voice when it comes to city issues. This is for Native Americans who time and time again always get passed by when it comes to pushing through any type of policy that might affect their land or might affect the environment. And yes this is for immigrants who immigrated here and want to start a better life,” Rea said.

Ross feels that now, more than ever, is time for people to use their privilege to help others who feel marginalized by the current political climate.

"I think it's really important to recognize how you can be a voice and how you can use opportunities that have been given to you to help lift other people up."

Barbara Olson hopes the continuing protests across the country will final get the attention of the president.

"This is an important part of raising opposition and resistance."

But if they don't, Ross said the protests will continue.

"If they're not paying attention, then we need to work harder on the local level, like we're doing here. And build a grassroots, build a fire and let it travel all the way to Washington."

Rea said a second "Day without Latinos, Immigrants and Refugees" is planned for Monday in Milwaukee. It's a followup to a similar event held in Madison last year.

*********

UPDATE (WKOW): Event planners say several hundred people have turned out for today's Marginalized People of Madison Unite event.

The group has made its way through downtown and then presented speakers in front of the City County Building, 210 Martin Luther King, Junior Boulevard.

Madison officials say the streets in the downtown area should be open completely again by 3:30.

*********

MADISON (WKOW) -- A protest march will close many streets in and around downtown Saturday afternoon.

City officials say the Marginalized People of Madison Unite event will begin at 12:30 p.m.

It'll start at 829 W. Washington at Brittingham Park and end at the City County Building, 210 Martin Luther King, Junior Boulevard around 1:30 p.m.

Event planners say about 800 people are expected to attend.

More information about the march can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/events/205685696564039/

The following streets will be closed to make sure the participants are safe:

West Washington Avenue (Park Street to Fairchild Street)

South Fairchild Street (West Washington Avenue to West Doty Street)

West Doty Street (South Fairchild Street to Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard)