Sharp Shooting Slaney Leads WolfPack

In her final season at Baraboo, Josie Schaefer wants to go out on top one last time.More >>
In her final season at Baraboo, Josie Schaefer wants to go out on top one last time.More >>
Badgers safety D'Cota Dixon is being honored for his tremendous personal perseverance. Dixon has been named one of five recipients of the Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award.More >>
Badgers safety D'Cota Dixon is being honored for his tremendous personal perseverance. Dixon has been named one of five recipients of the Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award.More >>
The Badgers softball team put new meaning to the term of trying to 'produce' at the plate. In an effort to lighten the mood, the team took some swings at produce on Tuesday. The players smashing everything from tomatoes to apples to bananas. The group has been all smiles since learning of their NCAA Tournament bid on Sunday.More >>
The Badgers softball team put new meaning to the term of trying to 'produce' at the plate. In an effort to lighten the mood, the team took some swings at produce on Tuesday. The players smashing everything from tomatoes to apples to bananas. The group has been all smiles since learning of their NCAA Tournament bid on Sunday.More >>
Badgers senior Malachy Schrobilgen has been named the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Championship after scoring 18 points for Wisconsin at the 2017 Big Ten Outdoor Championships. Schrobilgen took home a victory in the 10,000 meters and a second-place finish in the 5,000 meters.More >>
Badgers senior Malachy Schrobilgen has been named the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Championship after scoring 18 points for Wisconsin at the 2017 Big Ten Outdoor Championships. Schrobilgen took home a victory in the 10,000 meters and a second-place finish in the 5,000 meters.More >>
On Saturday, the Badgers landed a verbal commit from Eau Claire Memorial standout Cormac Sampson. A good note for Wisconsin, especially after the mess of events that happened on Friday.More >>
On Saturday, the Badgers landed a verbal commit from Eau Claire Memorial standout Cormac Sampson. A good note for Wisconsin, especially after the mess of events that happened on Friday.More >>
On May 9, Republican leaders of the state legislature's budget committee voted to restore a previously troubled loan program at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and defended their decision to proceed despite knowing a new audit report would be released this week. That audit shows it might have been wise to wait.More >>
On May 9, Republican leaders of the state legislature's budget committee voted to restore a previously troubled loan program at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and defended their decision to proceed despite knowing a new audit report would be released this week. That audit shows it might have been wise to wait.More >>
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been appointed as special counsel to oversee the Russia investigationMore >>
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been appointed as special counsel to oversee the Russia investigationMore >>
The Madison Area Sports Commission announced on Wednesday that a new exciting Public Art Project is coming to the Madison area in spring of 2018.More >>
The Madison Area Sports Commission announced on Wednesday that a new exciting Public Art Project is coming to the Madison area in spring of 2018.More >>
Addressing the media for the first time since stories broke about President Donald Trump sharing classified intelligence with Russian diplomats and allegedly asking former FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday morning he won't pre-judge either issue before having all of the facts.More >>
Addressing the media for the first time since stories broke about President Donald Trump sharing classified intelligence with Russian diplomats and allegedly asking former FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday morning he won't pre-judge either issue before having all of the facts.More >>
You might have noticed more moving trucks in your neighborhood recently. May is National Moving Month because it marks the beginning of busy season for moving.More >>
You might have noticed more moving trucks in your neighborhood recently. May is National Moving Month because it marks the beginning of busy season for moving.More >>
The death of a teenager in South Carolina has doctors across the country warning people to be careful with how much caffeine they consume.More >>
The death of a teenager in South Carolina has doctors across the country warning people to be careful with how much caffeine they consume.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Fans of the cereal Lucky Charms rejoice! General Mills, the company that makes the beloved cereal has begun it's Marshmallow Only Sweepstakes!More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Fans of the cereal Lucky Charms rejoice! General Mills, the company that makes the beloved cereal has begun it's Marshmallow Only Sweepstakes!More >>
Republicans want juveniles accused of committing serious crimes in Wisconsin to face more time behind bars in order to protect crime victims, but Democrats say their plan on how to do that has already been proven ineffective.More >>
Republicans want juveniles accused of committing serious crimes in Wisconsin to face more time behind bars in order to protect crime victims, but Democrats say their plan on how to do that has already been proven ineffective.More >>
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) told 27 News she was "stunned" to hear Monday night that President Donald Trump disclosed classified intelligence information to two high-level Russian diplomats just one day after firing FBI Director James Comey, and again called for an independent investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election.More >>
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) told 27 News she was "stunned" to hear Monday night that President Donald Trump disclosed classified intelligence information to two high-level Russian diplomats just one day after firing FBI Director James Comey, and again called for an independent investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election.More >>
Festival Foods announced on Tuesday that the company is buying two Pierce's Supermarkets located in Baraboo and Portage.More >>
Festival Foods announced on Tuesday that the company is buying two Pierce's Supermarkets located in Baraboo and Portage.More >>