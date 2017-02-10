Sharp Shooting Slaney Leads WolfPack

Shooting a basketball is a repetition that Madison College sophomore forward Rachel Slaney has down. She doesn't miss much, but just about missed out on the chance to play college basketball.

Slaney was part of several state championship girls basketball teams at Barneveld High School and was a three time All State selection. College teams had shown interest, Rachel just didn't, but after she enrolled at Madison College it didn't take long for basketball to find her.

"I was here for about a week and a half of school, and I got called into Jessica Pelzel's office and she said you're to good not to play. here is your class schedule, you have to play ball." Said Slaney.

Slaney nearly averaged a double-double her freshman season and her stats are even better as a sophomore. Last week she became the programs all time leading scorer passing 1,075 points set in 1990 by Waunakee’s Alicia Haag.

"I think that is the coolest part about it, I don't worry about my stats I just go out there and play and its just a bonus to go along with it."

Lois Heeren is in her first season as the head coach for the WolfPack. She spent 17 seasons at UW-Lacrosse and actually recruited Slaney in high school. and two years later she can still see what she liked.

"She doesn't back down, she really has a relentless attitude and it's been a pleasure working with her and coaching her and knowing she has so much more potential to go."

Slaney says she has received interest from schools at the division-1 level for next season but for now as the ball leaves her fingers, it's nothing but the bottom of the net.

