Woman arrested after 130 mph chase

JEFFERSON (WKOW) -- State patrol troopers arrested a woman after a high-speed chase ended in Jefferson County, a pursuit that at one point hit 130 miles an hour.
    It started Thursday night when a woman pulled up behind a trooper who was stopped in Brookfield and told him she'd taken drugs.
    The trooper took her keys and had her stay in her car while he called an ambulance.
    But, she had a spare key in her purse, and took off.
    Officers say she twice got around stop sticks, before she pulled over in Jefferson County and ran from the car.
    "A pursuit is a dangerous thing at those kinds of speeds, but the decision was made that she was looking for help, she evidently needed help, whether it was a drug related issue or a mental issue," state patrol Lt. Nate Clarke told WISN.
    Troopers arrested the 52 year old woman.
    She was taken to the hospital and admitted for mental health reasons.

