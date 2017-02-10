Trio of celestial phenomena Friday night

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- We started off the week with the meteor, and we're ending it several other natural phenomena in the sky.

If you could see it through the clouds, you saw a full moon and what's called a penumbral eclipse.

It happens when the moon passes through part of the earth's outer shadow.

So, that's a full moon, an eclipse and later, a comet will be flying by us.

"It's not going to be zipping very fast it'll just be a small speck of light, but if you get a set of binoculars you'll get a little more resolution you'll see a bit of fuzziness around it and that'd be kind of cool to see," Marquette University astrophysicist Chris Stockdale told WISN.

A telescope will also help.

The comet will come within about 7 million miles of Earth.