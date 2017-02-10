"Day Without..." set for Monday

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Tens of thousands of people converged last year on the state capitol for the Day Without Latinos protest.

This year, the protest is moving to Milwaukee.

Calling it the "Day Without Latinos, Immigrants, and Refugees", protesters will not go to work or school, and will close their businesses so they can march in support of the Latino and immigrant community.

"For anyone who stands on the side of justice and fair laws to march with us to ensure that we defend our constitution that we defend civil rights that we defend social justice and that we have an economy that works for all of us," Christine Neumann-Ortiz of Voces de la Frontera told WISN.

Monday's protest begins at 11 a.m. at Voces de la Frontera headquarters on 5th and Washington in Milwaukee.

They'll then march to the Milwaukee County courthouse at 9th and Wells.