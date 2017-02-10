Wisconsin family believes part of meteor fell on yard

MADISON (WKOW) -- It was a sight seen by many. A meteor, captured on several cameras, streamed through the sky early Saturday morning.

"My reaction was, 'Darn, I wish I was outside to see it,'" said John Valley. He's a geoscience professor at UW-Madison. He says he always gets excited when he sees fireballs lighting up the sky.

But perhaps, a new video out of Fond Du Lac County is a bit more extraordinary.

"This object falling into their backyard at the same time that the flash occurred from the fireball," Valley explained as he spoke about what he saw in the new video.

Surveillance cameras on a property in Dotyville shows a big flash of light. Then, just after the bright light, an object can be seen bouncing along the pavement.

"I just jumped out of my chair," Valley said. "I've never seen a meteorite striking the ground before. I don't think anyone has."

The timing was so close that Valley says he's optimistic.

"So it really looks like a small piece of the meteorite fell short of the where the main mass was and could have landed in their yard," he added.

Still, more testing is needed to determine if it is in fact part of the meteorite that fell. A team of scientists from UW-Madison went out to retrieve the piece buried in snow and ice. It is now in a lab being tested. According to the projected path of the meteor, Valley believes the bulk of it fell somewhere in Lake Michigan.

However, if it is, it wouldn't be the first time one fell on Wisconsin. The Mifflin Meteorite is the last known meteorite to land in the state back in 2010. Pieces of it were scattered around the Town of Mifflin in Iowa County.

"This will only be the 14th known meteor in Wisconsin," Valley added.

It would also only be the fifth to be seen falling.

It's an odd coincidence that Valley and his team hopes came from an land far far away.