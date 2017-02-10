Rock County deputies arrest Janesville man after drug search

CENTER TOWNSHIP (WKOW) - Rock County officials have arrested a 37-year-old man after serving a search warrant Friday at a home west of Janesville.

A news release Friday night says many items used to make methamphetamine were found both inside and outside of the house at 6809 W. County Highway A in Center Township.

Keith Rose was taken into custody on a probation violation in connection to the search, which was conducted by the Rock County SWAT team, Janesville police and the Department of Criminal Investigations.

The sheriff's department says the investigation remains active and further charges may be brought as it continues.