Rock County deputies arrest Janesville man after drug search - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Rock County deputies arrest Janesville man after drug search

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

CENTER TOWNSHIP (WKOW) - Rock County officials have arrested a 37-year-old man after serving a search warrant Friday at a home west of Janesville. 

A news release Friday night says many items used to make methamphetamine were found both inside and outside of the house at 6809 W. County               Highway A in Center Township.  

Keith Rose was taken into custody on a probation violation in connection to the search, which was conducted by the Rock County SWAT team, Janesville police and the Department of Criminal Investigations. 

The sheriff's department says the investigation remains active and further charges may be brought as it continues. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.