UPDATE: Authorities identify Monroe crash victims, announce 3rd death

Community members are gathering at Monroe High School to remember three teenagers killed in a traffic crash Friday.

Roads near the crash scene were blocked for about 6 hours

By Jennifer Kliese

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities have identified the people involved in a deadly crash in Green County on Friday.



According to the Green County Sheriff's Office, Gage P. Noble, 16, of rural Monroe, was the driver of the vehicle with teenagers inside that crashed into another car, driven by Jennifer L. Hopkins, 35, of rural Monroe.



Noble died at the scene of the crash. His two passengers, Anya T.L. Teasdale, 16, and Joseph T. Wyss, 15, also of Monroe, died at a hospital Saturday. Hopkins is in serious condition in the hospital right now.



Monroe High School will host a second day of counseling at the school for students who are grieving. The school will be open from 12:30-2:30 p.m.



By Kathryn Larson

UPDATE (WKOW) --Officials say two Monroe students are dead and another classmate is fighting for her life after Friday's crash. Saturday morning, Monroe High School opened its doors offering grief counseling and hot meals to 75 students.

"With a tragedy like this, we need to come together," Sophomore Devan Schulte said. He says he will miss his fallen classmates.

"Everyone liked each other," Schulte said. "It just seems so unreal for it to all happen," he added.

Many in Monroe are hurting including Green County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Britt Gempeler.

"I know one of the families; you feel very empathetic and sad for them," Sgt. Gempeler said. He worked the scene and has images he says he'll never forget.

"As I was approaching, you could see the car on fire, not knowing if people were inside the car or not, not knowing if anyone was in that vehicle," he said.

Some students wanted to see the crash up close, they trekked out to the intersection of Melvin and Clarno Road to pay respect.

"I just felt we should see where their last breaths were taken, how it all happened," Student Garret Schroeder said. He and several other classmates laid flowers in the muddy cornfield.

Saturday night, a vigil is being held at 7 p.m. at the courthouse.

By Julie Carpenter Lotz Posted: Feb 11, 2017 12:30 PM CST

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Educators at Monroe High School in Green County confirm the school's productions of Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory have been canceled for the weekend.

School officials say the planned production will not be performed out of respect for those involved in Friday afternoon's crash.

Channel 27 News also confirms that a candlelight vigil has been set for this evening at the Green County Courthouse in Monroe for 7:00 p.m.

By Caroline Bach

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Green County Sheriff Mark Rohloff has confirmed with 27 News that another person has died as a result of the car accident south of Monroe Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Rohloff said he could not comment as to the person's identity. There has been no update given to the sheriff's department at this time on the condition of the other two people who were also taken to the hospital. They were last known to be in critical condition. One person died at the scene.

Sheriff Rohloff said the department is bringing in a critical incident debriefing team for deputies on scene, as is typical after traumatic events.

By Julie Carpenter Lotz Posted: Feb 10, 2017 9:30 PM CST

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's office says one person has died and three others have been critically injured in a car crash Friday afternoon.

A news release Friday night says deputies responded just before 2:30 p.m. to a report of a two-car accident at the intersection of Melvin and Clarno roads south of Monroe.

First responders on the scene from Monroe extinguished a fire on one of the cars.

Three persons were airlifted to the UW Hospital in Madison, while one was pronounced dead the scene.

Sheriff Mark A. Rohloff says initial reports indicate a sedan was traveling westbound on Melvin Road, when it failed to stop at the intersection and collided with a northbound truck.

Speed and failure to stop are considered factors for the sedan in the crash.

The roads were closed for approximately six hours to permit the county and the Wisconsin State Patrol to investigate.

The condition of all the injured was last reported as critical, and all identities are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

A posting on the Monroe Times newspaper's social media account says those involved in the crash were high school students.

People were informed of the accident via an e-mail Friday night sent to students' parents by MHS principal Chris Medenwaldt.

"There was one fatality and two students are in critical condition," Medenwaldt wrote in the email. "We are not able to offer many details at this time ..."

He also said the district will have staff available to support students at 9 a.m. Saturday at the high school.

WKOW Sports Director Lance Veeser says the Waunakee/Monroe basketball games were canceled tonight,

The paper also reports MHS Activities Director Jeff Newcomer as saying Saturday's boys hockey game has also been canceled.

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) --- The Green County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a "severe motor vehicle crash" at the intersection of Melvin Road and Clarno Road near Monroe.

Officials ask people to avoid the area. The roads are closed at Melvin Road Eastbound from STH 69, no eastbound traffic allowed. Clarno Road at Mings Road there is no southbound traffic allowed.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.