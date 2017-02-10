Waunakee boys claim conference crown on the ice - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Waunakee boys claim conference crown on the ice

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -

The Waunakee boys hockey team claimed the conference crown by outlasting their rivals DeForest with a 4-2 victory. Both squads will open up postseason play at the Ice Pond of Waunakee on Tuesday. Waunakee will host Monona Grove at 5:30 p.m. That game will be followed by DeForest and Viroqua at 8 p.m.

