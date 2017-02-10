Monona Grove holds of Stoughton in OT, 93-85

MONONA GROVE, Wis. (WKOW) -- 36 minutes was not enough in this Badger South clash between Stoughton and Monona Grove. The Silver Eagles would prevail in overtime, topping the Vikings 93-85.

Monona Grove junior Jake Schroeckenthaler put up a game-high 29 points.

Stoughton was led by the junior combination of Jordan DiBenedetto with 25 points and Max Fernholz was 24 points.

With the victory, MG moves just a half game back from first-place Stoughton in the Badger South standings.