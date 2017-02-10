Madison East girls hold off Verona - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison East girls hold off Verona

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Madison East girls basketball team notched a key conference victory by taking down Verona 56-39. The Purgolders have won seven straight games. They are in contention for the Big Eight championship with two games left in the regular season.

