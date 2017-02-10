No. 9/10 Penn State skates past No. 17 Wisconsin 6-3

MADISON, Wis. (Per UW Athletics) – The 17th-ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team (15-9-1, 8-3-0-0 Big Ten) saw its five-game winning streak snapped on Friday at the Kohl Center in a 6-3 defeat to No. 9/10 Penn State (17-6-2, 6-4-1-0 Big Ten).

UW came back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game in the second period, but PSU regained the lead 50 seconds later, at 8:06 of the second frame.

Sophomore Luke Kunin scored his team-leading 18th goal of the season. Seamus Malone and Jake Linhart also scored goals for the Badgers.

UW outshot PSU 33-31 for the game, went 2-for-4 on the power play and went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.