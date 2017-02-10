Major improvement coming for county road in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) --- Big improvements are in store for part of County Highway PD in Madison. And people living in the area say it's about time.

Katy Seyller said driving on Highway PD can sometimes be a bit of an adventure.

"It's very congested, it's very busy," Seyller said.

So she's happy to hear the road she travels every other day will be getting a makeover.

"Roads surface can be a little scary if you're not looking. There are potholes."

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced an agreement with the City of Madison to spruce up a stretch of the highway between Meriter Way and Maple Grove Drive.

"This is a main thoroughfare through the county that's seen tremendous growth, particularly near Verona," Parisi said.

The $13.9 million project includes a 4 lane divided urban arterial street with bike lanes, curb and gutter, sidewalk and a curbed, grassed median. Street lighting, traffic signals, storm sewer, water main and sanitary sewer are also included in the project. A pedestrian and bicycle overpass for the Ice Age Junction Path is proposed just west of High Point Road.

"And with the Epic development out there, this is going to provide better traffic flow, much safer traffic and bicycle interactions there, Because there'll be room for bicycles, room for cars," Parisi said.

"That would be good for that area, honestly I think. Just because, like I said, before they did the construction and everything, it was a huge bottleneck. There were a lot of people going in to Epic, so that would back up a lot," said J.D. Arnston, who lives near the proposed construction project.

Seyller welcomes any improvements to the busy roadway. And said they can't come soon enough.

"I do see a lot of dogs around, a lot of people walking their dogs. So I think that would be good for them."

The Dane County's maximum contribution to the project would be just over $3.5 million of the overall cost of $13.9 million. The project will begin in March and continue through October.