MPD to end heroin antidote deal with Evzio

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department says it is ending its partnership with the company that supplies the city's heroin overdose antidote.

The police department used to receive Naloxone for free from Evzio, through a grant program.

But now the company is under fire for allegedly marking-up prices.

Police chief Mike Koval says the decision to cut ties with the company is based on principle.

"We really didn't want to associate with a business model or practice that puts these live saving drugs literally out of reach of the people who need them most," said Koval.

The chief says the price of the drug has more than quadrupled; now costing more than $4,500 per unit.

The department is now working on getting Naloxone from another company, including one who makes the drug available through a nasal spray instead of an injection.