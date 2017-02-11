A jump start on spring gardening with Melinda Myers

MADISON (WKOW) -- As you can start to feel spring fight its way into the air during this February thaw, you might be getting some premature spring fever to start gardening.

Gardening expert and TV/radio host Melinda Myers joined us on Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend Saturday morning to show us different ways to get a jump start on the growing season by planting seeds indoors.

Myers went over ways to check to know if your seeds are still good, how to make your own pot from recycled materials and how to make your own seed map.

Melinda Myers will be presenting gardening tips at the WPTV Garden Expo this weekend at the Alliant Energy Center. On Saturday 2/11 at 11:45 a.m. Myers' session is on "Creating a Stunning Front Yard & Entryway for All to Enjoy." Then on Sunday 2/12 Myers' presentation will be on "Beautiful Roses Made Easy" at 12:45 p.m.