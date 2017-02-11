Man steals $237 bottle of champagne by putting it in his pants - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man steals $237 bottle of champagne by putting it in his pants

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) -- If a six-pack of cheap beer sounds like it fits your man's budget but he gives you Dom Perignon instead this Valentine's Day... you might want to watch this video.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department posted surveillance video on its Facebook page of a man stealing a $237 bottle of champagne by shoving it down his pants.

Police said it happened Monday afternoon at the B&G Liquor Warehouse on Bay Street. Police said he drove a brown colored Tahoe or Suburban.

If you recognize the suspect, Chippewa Falls police asks that you contact them on Facebook. You may remain anonymous.

