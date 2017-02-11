State lawmaker says Gov. Scott Walker owes apology to single parents

Madison police are searching for three men who attacked a man, leaving him unconscious, then took his wallet.More >>
Dane County Sheriff's officials say a person of interest has been taken into custody in connection to a fatal hit and run crash.More >>
A round of showers and thunderstorms could impact your drive home this evening.More >>
Sun Prairie Police are looking for the people responsible for an armed home invasion late Saturday night.More >>
Madison police say they are looking into a pair of similar smash-and-grab burglaries that happened at West Towne Mall over the weekend. In both cases, someone used rocks to break windows and get into the mall.More >>
Sun Prairie Police are looking for the people responsible for an armed home invasion late Saturday night.More >>
Eau Claire police are at the scene of what they say appears to be an "explosion in a vehicle".More >>
A Baraboo father determine to give his son a better life completed his journey from Aurora, Illinois to Wisconsin Dells Sunday, one step at a time.More >>
Before 6,000 UW Madison grads tossed their caps in the air, those in the stands got a little choked up during an emotional speech.More >>
Wisconsin's wine industry has grown substantially since 2000 when it had just 13 wineries.More >>
The Green and Rock County Sheriff's offices are investigating a motorcycle/ car accident that sent a Madison man to the hospital Friday afternoon.More >>
With more than 60 years in Wisconsin politics behind him, Democratic state Sen. Fred Risser of Madison isn't showing any signs of slowing down.More >>
May is National Deck Safety Month, so do your family a favor and get yours in shape for summer.More >>
A family of five has been displaced after their Mazomanie home caught fire late Saturday night.More >>
An inmate who went AWOL from the Dane County Jail about a month ago has been found.More >>
