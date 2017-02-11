Madison police investigate shots fired near Elver Park - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison police investigate shots fired near Elver Park

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police responded to the area of 6700 Jacobs Way early Saturday morning after receiving a call that gunshots had been heard in the area. 

A news release Saturday afternoon says officers had been told several suspicious people had gathered in the area before the shooting.

One vehicle was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

There's also no suspect information.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.