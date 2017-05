MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Capitols are excited to invite dogs and their owners to their Pucks N Paws event for tonight's game against Dubuque.

All dogs, with a leash, will get in free to the game.

The specialty night will concessions at special prices, too.

Madison hosts the Dubuque Fighting Saints at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.,

The event is presented by Animart - special packages include a free dog wash from that company.