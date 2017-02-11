Shootout Goal Gives No. 1 Wisconsin Extra Point Against No. Minn. Duluth

After a 12th round shootout goal from UW freshman Mekenzie Steffen, the No. 1 Badger women's hockey team closed out a 1-1 tie with an extra point in the standings after winning a shooutout against No. 2 Minnesota-Duluth Saturday afternoon at LaBahn Arena.

After two scoreless periods, Wisconsin started the scoring with a goal from senior Sarah Nurse at the 9:17 mark as the Badgers played with a lead.

Minutes later the Bulldogs tied the game at 1-1 with a goal from Sydney Brodt at 14:38 in the third period leading to a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation.

A shootout was required to settle the final point up for grabs. Steffen gave the Badgers a 3-2 lead in the shootout thanks to a rocket that beat the shortside of UMD netminder Maddie Rooney in the 12th round.

UW goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped the Bulldogs' Lynn Astrup to give UW the extra point in the league standings.

Desbiens finished with 21 saves in the game.

Game two of this series is set for noon on Sunday.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)