Record early voting in Madison for February election

MADISON (WKOW) -- Voters have set a new early voting record in Madison.



According to the City of Madison Clerk's Office, as of Friday 849 people in Madison have already voted absentee ahead of the February 21 election. This is the highest number of ballots cast early for a non-presidential, February primary.



793 people voted early in person in 2016, which was higher than any other non-presidential year. 686 voted early in 2011. A federal ruling last year allowed local municipalities to offer absentee voting at more than one location.



?You can vote early at all Madison Public Library locations, the clerk's office or the Street Department East location, along with the UW-Madison Student Activity Center and Edgewood College Predolin Commons. In person absentee voting continues through Sunday, February 19.

