Boys Swimming and Diving Stoughton Sectional - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Boys Swimming and Diving Stoughton Sectional

Posted: Updated:

The state boys swimming and diving meet is set to take place in Madison next weekend putting the sectional meets on center stage this weekend. 

To view final results from the WIAA Division II Boys Swimming Sectional in Stoughton, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.