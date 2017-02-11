No. 17 Badgers drop second straight to No. 9/10 Nittany Lions

The postseason begins in a week in the high school track and field ranks. In Baraboo, the name 'Weiland' will be heard a lot over the coming weeks as Kody and Kyle Weiland continue to be the twin engines powering the Baraboo High School squad.More >>
For the 10th straight year, the UW-Whitewater baseball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament. The Warhawks will host the Midwest Regional starting Thursday.More >>
On Saturday, the Badgers landed a verbal commit from Eau Claire Memorial standout Cormac Sampson. A good note for Wisconsin, especially after the mess of events that happened on Friday.More >>
Manny Pina hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, capping the Milwaukee Brewers' comeback from a six-run deficit for an 11-9 win Sunday over the New York Mets.More >>
It took less than 24 hours to lock in Eau Claire Memorial standout Cormac Sampson as the Badgers ninth verbal commit for their 2018 recruiting class.More >>
The Warhawks had an opportunity to claim the title one game earlier, but UW-La Crosse rallied with a five-run ninth inning to win 9-8 and force a winner-take-all game in the double-elimination tournament.More >>
Eau Claire Memorial junior lineman Cormac Sampson has officially committed to play football for the University of Wisconsin, less than a day after receiving an offer.More >>
Travis Shaw capped Milwaukee's eight-run fifth inning with a three-run homer, helping the Brewers beat the New York Mets 11-4 on Saturday night. Milwaukee sent 11 batters to the plate in its highest scoring inning of the season.More >>
On Saturday, the Badgers landed a verbal commit from Eau Claire Memorial standout Cormac Sampson. A good note for Wisconsin, especially after the mess of events that happened on Friday.More >>
It took less than 24 hours to lock in Eau Claire Memorial standout Cormac Sampson as the Badgers ninth verbal commit for their 2018 recruiting class.More >>
The Badgers softball team was eliminated from Big Ten tournament play. Third-seeded Ohio State scored three times in the second and held on for a 3-2 victory in the quarterfinals in Ann Arbor, Mich.More >>
No one on the Wisconsin men’s tennis roster had ever played an NCAA championship match, but they sure didn’t act like it on Friday.More >>
The Badgers softball team cleared the first hurdle of the postseason. Sixth-seeded Wisconsin defeated 11th-seeded Iowa 3-0 in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament in Ann Arbor, Mich.More >>
South Korean media say the nation's new president will visit the White House late next month amid worries over North Korea's escalating progress in its nuclear and missile arsenal.More >>
LONDON (AP) - A 101-year-old D-Day veteran has become the oldest person in the world to skydive. Bryson William Verdun Hayes completed a tandem skydive from 15,000 feet (4,500 meters) with members of his extended family on Sunday at an airfield in Honiton, southwestern England.More >>
As the U.S. Senate grapples with an age-old health care question - how to lower costs and still provide good coverage for everyone - Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) believes the answer may lie in Maine.More >>
Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI-2) called on House Speaker Paul Ryan to call out President Donald Trump for his firing of FBI Director James Comey on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
Eau Claire police are at the scene of what they say appears to be an "explosion in a vehicle".More >>
Wisconsin Republicans came together for their state convention this weekend to celebrate perhaps the biggest election success in their history, while keeping a wary and watchful eye on the future.More >>
May is National Deck Safety Month, so do your family a favor and get yours in shape for summer.More >>
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) has a very unique take on a tweet from President Donald Trump that has fueled speculation he may have secretly recorded conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) told delegates to the Republican Party of Wisconsin's 2017 state convention he is preparing to run for a third-term in 2018.More >>
