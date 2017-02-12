No. 7 Badgers left out of NCAA's early bracket - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

No. 7 Badgers left out of NCAA's early bracket

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (John Marshall AP Basketball Writer) -- Reigning national champion Villanova is the top seed in the NCAA Tournament selection committee's preliminary rankings.

The Wildcats (23-2), No. 2 in the AP Top 25, joined Kansas (21-3), Baylor (21-3) and Gonzaga (25-0) as the top seeds released on Saturday.

The selection committee followed the lead of the College Football Playoff by releasing the top 16 seeds early to drum up interest before Selection Sunday on March 12. The rankings are based on games through Friday.

Villanova was slated as the top seed in the East Region and would play in New York. Kansas, No. 3 in the AP poll, was the top seed in the Midwest, Baylor was No. 1 in the South and Gonzaga topped the West.

No. 7 Wisconsin was left out of the top-16. The Badgers own a 20 and 3 record and sit at the top of the Big Ten standings. 
 

