Heart Ball supports American Heart Association - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Heart Ball supports American Heart Association

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- People gathered Saturday night in downtown Madison for the annual Heart Ball held at Monona Terrace.

The black tie event includes a dinner, reception and live auction to raise money for the American Heart Association. One of the primary missions of the organization is to bring awareness to heart disease, one of the leading causes of death in America, especially among women.

27 News anchor Amber Noggle hosted the Heart Ball.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.