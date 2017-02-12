Planned Parenthood protesters, and pro-choice protesters go head to head in demonstrations

MADISON (WKOW) -- In Madison, and across the country, thousands protested Planned Parenthood today in what pro-life groups have marked as a national day of protest.

Groups like Pro-Life Wisconsin spearheaded rallies calling on congress and President Trump to defund the organization, and give that money to health centers that don't provide abortions.

The group rallied outside the Madison East Health Center Saturday morning, uniting under the message that fetus's can't fight for their own lives, and tax dollars shouldn't be spent on clinics that kill.

Gwen Finnegan of Pro-Life Wisconsin and one of the protest's organizers say Planned Parenthood exaggerates it's role in women's healthcare.

"They do not deserve our taxpayer dollars. They don't work towards the common good of our society. They specialize in abortions, which is the killing of babies, and we don't want our taxpayer dollars going to an organization that does that."

Pro-life protesters weren't alone at the rally; pro-choice advocates came out in droves as well to support Planned Parenthood, rallying for women's freedom of choice, and counter-protesting the pro-life group.

Katie Zaman, pro-choice advocate and protester, says the issue is tenfold.

"This is an issue that is bigger than Planned Parenthood, bigger than abortion; it's about women's bodily autonomy. It's about the right to control your own body, which is something that we actually value in our society."

Zaman added "It's impossible to force someone to donate blood, or donate their organs, even if they are brain dead. Even if their organs would save 20 lives, we respect their bodily autonomy. We respect the bodily autonomy of corpses more than we do the bodies of pregnant women."

It's for this reason she says that she chose to participate.

Participants of both protests estimated each group saw between 75 to 100 protesters.