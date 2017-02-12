UPDATE: Officials identify Neosho man seriously hurt in Rubicon - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Officials identify Neosho man seriously hurt in Rubicon crash Sunday

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has identified the Neosho man seriously hurt in a Rubicon crash Sunday morning as 33-year-old Paul A. Bertz. 

RUBICON (WKOW) -- One person is seriously hurt after a crash in Rubicon early Sunday morning.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was called to the intersection of County Trunk Highway P and Grant Road just before 3:30 in the morning. They found a 33-year-old Neosho man had lost control of his car and driven into the ditch. The man was ejected from the sedan.

The driver was taken to Aurora Hospital in Hartford with serious injuries. Authorities believe alcohol and ice-covered roads contributed to the crash.

