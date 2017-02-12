One killed, two hurt in crash on interstate near Janesville - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

One killed, two hurt in crash on interstate near Janesville

Posted: Updated:

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol is trying to figure out what caused a crash late Saturday night where one person died and two others were hurt. 

According to a news release, the crash happened on the on-ramp to I-39/90 northbound at the E. Racine St. exit at about 11:30 p.m.  The car flipped and rolled into a ditch. 

The passenger, a 24-year-old woman from Chicago, was ejected from the car and pinned underneath.  Authorities say that's who died.  The driver, a 36-year-old man from Marshfield, and other passenger, a 46-year-old man, were both hurt, but are expected to be okay. 

State Patrol is notifying the families of the people involved before releasing their names. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.