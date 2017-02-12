President Trump: "100 percent" behind Japan after N. Korea missile launch

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump has a new challenge during his first few weeks in office. While he was trying a more traditional approach of making good with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Florida golf resort, word of a missile launch by North Korea quickly tested that strategy.

After initially ignoring a question about the missile launch from reporters during a dinner photo op, late Saturday night Abe and Trump stood together at a press conference addressing the launch. Abe called it "absolutely intolerable."

Trump pledged allegiance to Japan. "I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100%. Thank you," he said during the briefing.

A U.S. official says the projectile was an intermediate range ballistic missile. It flew 310 miles before crashing in the Sea of Japan. Those types of missiles can have a range of up to 3,400 miles, much farther than needed to hit South Korea, but not long enough for North Korea to hit the lower 48 states.