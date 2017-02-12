Take precautions for windy weather throughout the afternoon

MADISON (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service reports we'll see brisk west to northwest winds strengthening this afternoon.

The windy weather is expected to wane towards evening.

Sustained wind speeds will be between 20 and 25 MPH with gusts of 35 to 40 MPH.

These winds are strong enough to displace unsecured outdoor objects, and possibly bring down dead or weakened tree branches.

Those traveling, especially on north to south oriented roadways, should be prepared for these gusty winds.