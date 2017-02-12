Take precautions for windy weather throughout the afternoon - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Take precautions for windy weather throughout the afternoon

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

MADISON (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service reports we'll see brisk west to northwest winds strengthening this afternoon.

The windy weather is expected to wane towards evening.

Sustained wind speeds will be between 20 and 25 MPH with gusts of 35 to 40 MPH.

These winds are strong enough to displace unsecured outdoor objects, and possibly bring down dead or weakened tree branches.

Those traveling, especially on north to south oriented roadways, should be prepared for these gusty winds.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.