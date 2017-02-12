Monroe teen injured in early Sunday morning accident in York

TOWN OF YORK (WKOW) -- Green County authorities say an 18-year-old Monroe girl was injured in an early Sunday morning crash on Buckeye Road.

A news release Sunday says Jennifer R. Wild was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash that investigators say was the result of her failing to negotiate a curve, veering off the road and hitting a utility pole. It happened about 1:45 a.m. in the Town of York.

Wild was wearing her seat belt and the air bags in her car deployed.

Patrol Sergeant Bernie Roidt says Wild was cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and was released pending a court appearance.

Sgt. Roidt also reports that when officers arrived on scene of the crash, they made contact with Malik T. Caldwell, 20, of New Glarus. Caldwell was not in Wild's vehicle, but was dropped off at the scene by a friend. He was cited for underage alcohol 1st offense and he was released pending a court appearance.