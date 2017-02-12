Date, headliners set for Madison's Shake the Lake 2017

MADISON (WKOW) -- Channel 27, along with Festival Foods, the Madison Mallards and charitable partner The Madison Parks Foundation, is proud to again sponsor this year's Shake the Lake, which will take place Saturday, June 24th (rain date of June 25th.)

Now in its third year, the free community celebration again will be centered around Monona Terrace. The live music, food and family activities will begin at 4 p.m. on John Nolen Drive between Broom and Blair Streets. The event will conclude with Wisconsin’s largest fireworks display, the Festival Foods Fireworks show, starting at 10 p.m.

American indie pop band Saint Motel and contemporary blues group The Record Company will co-headline the rock stage on the west side of the Monona Terrace. A second stage on the east side of the Monona Terrace will also be offered; a full lineup of musical performers will be announced at a later date.

The Human Cannonball, David “The Bullet” Smith, will also return in 2017 for a splash landing into Lake Monona.

Reeseville, Wisconsin-based Spectrum Pyrotechnics, will conduct the fireworks show. Event planners say the company is one of just a few manufacturers of display fireworks left in the United States. Fireworks will be fired from multiple barges on Lake Monona, and the show will be choreographed to music and effects selected to match the soundtrack.

The Festival Foods Shake the Lake Market is also part of the event and will feature local vendors and artisans of art, crafts, furniture and collectibles. It will open at 4 p.m. June 24. Interested vendors can find the application at ShaketheLake.org or by contacting the Mallards office at (608) 246-4277.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Festival Foods Shake the Lake

When: Saturday, June 24, 2017 Fireworks Rain Date: Sunday, June 25, 2017

Time: The event and live music start at 4 p.m. and fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Location: John Nolen Drive from Broom Street to Blair Street

Website: ShakeTheLake.org