UPDATE: Speed a factor in fatal Highway 30 crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A MPD Traffic Investigator says speed appears to have been a factor in the fatal crash Sunday on Highway 30.

25-year-old driver lost control of his car while traveling East on Highway 30. Witnesses said the car went into a ditch, and then went airborne. The car landed on a SUV.

The SUV's Driver, a 37-year-old Cottage Grove resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, a 34-year-old Cottage Grove Women, is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The impact caused the SUV to collide with two other vehicles. One contained a couple from Pewaukee. They were not injured.

The suspect diver is hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. He has not been arrested at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- As of 10:50 p.m., all lanes of Highway 30 are now cleared and reopened for traffic.



UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on Highway 30, causing a deadly crash.



According to the Madison Police Department, the car headed east on 30 crossed into the median and hit a vehicle going west on 30 around 5 p.m. Sunday. Four vehicles were eventually involved in the crash. One person has died and others were taken to local hospitals.



Lanes of westbound Highway 30 are still closed as of 7:30 p.m. and traffic is being diverted.



UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police tell 27 News one person has died in a crash on Highway 30.

Police say four cars were involved but they cannot share any other details at this time. Officials say you should avoid this area and traffic will be diverted for quite some time.



MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities are diverting traffic off Highway 30 in Madison after a crash just before 5 p.m. Sunday.



All lanes are closed at Fair Oaks Drive right now. The State Traffic Operations Center says westbound drivers should head north on Highway 51 to Highway 151 to get to Highway 30.



Stay with WKOW.com and 27 News for the latest on this developing story.