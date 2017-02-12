Weather boosts attendance at Verona Farm Toy Show

VERONA (WKOW) -- Verona High School was extra busy Sunday as hundreds showed up for the 30th annual Greater Madison Area Verona Farm Toy Show.

The event helps raise money to pay for scholarships for young people looking to go into a career in agriculture.

Organizers also say the show is a great way to connect to the history of the area.

"We just like to connect with our agriculture roots. Verona has definitely changed in that 30 years we've gotten a lot more urban, a lot more connected with Madison, so it's a nice chance to let people know that agriculture is still an important part of our history," says Patrick McGuire, event coordinator.

The event featured a pedal tractor pull, kids activity area, radio controlled tractors, food and lots of exhibits.

Organizers say the nice weather brought out around a thousand people.