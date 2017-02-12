Local floral shops ready for Valentine's Day rush

MADISON (WKOW) -- Valentine's Day is Tuesday and that means a flood of potential work for florists, chocolatiers, and those who specialize in making the day for sweethearts even sweeter.

Owners of Klein's Floral in Madison know just how crazy this season gets, so they've been prepping for the big day for months already.

"We really start planning right after Christmas, well actually the day after Valentine's Day we start planning for the next year, but it really gets intense after Christmas," says Sue Klein.

Klein says the store have a large assortment of flowers and even plants for Valentine's Day.