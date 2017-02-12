Northwestern upsets No. 7 Wisconsin 66-59

Trap shooting has become one of the fast growing high school sports in Wisconsin. Over 1,400 high school kids are expected to compete during the spring season.More >>
The Badgers softball team put new meaning to the term of trying to 'produce' at the plate. In an effort to lighten the mood, the team took some swings at produce on Tuesday. The players smashing everything from tomatoes to apples to bananas. The group has been all smiles since learning of their NCAA Tournament bid on Sunday.More >>
Badgers senior Malachy Schrobilgen has been named the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Championship after scoring 18 points for Wisconsin at the 2017 Big Ten Outdoor Championships. Schrobilgen took home a victory in the 10,000 meters and a second-place finish in the 5,000 meters.More >>
The postseason begins in a week in the high school track and field ranks. In Baraboo, the name 'Weiland' will be heard a lot over the coming weeks as Kody and Kyle Weiland continue to be the twin engines powering the Baraboo High School squad.More >>
For the 10th straight year, the UW-Whitewater baseball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament. The Warhawks will host the Midwest Regional starting Thursday.More >>
On Saturday, the Badgers landed a verbal commit from Eau Claire Memorial standout Cormac Sampson. A good note for Wisconsin, especially after the mess of events that happened on Friday.More >>
Manny Pina hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, capping the Milwaukee Brewers' comeback from a six-run deficit for an 11-9 win Sunday over the New York Mets.More >>
It took less than 24 hours to lock in Eau Claire Memorial standout Cormac Sampson as the Badgers ninth verbal commit for their 2018 recruiting class.More >>
The Warhawks had an opportunity to claim the title one game earlier, but UW-La Crosse rallied with a five-run ninth inning to win 9-8 and force a winner-take-all game in the double-elimination tournament.More >>
The Badgers softball team put new meaning to the term of trying to 'produce' at the plate. In an effort to lighten the mood, the team took some swings at produce on Tuesday. The players smashing everything from tomatoes to apples to bananas. The group has been all smiles since learning of their NCAA Tournament bid on Sunday.More >>
Badgers senior Malachy Schrobilgen has been named the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Championship after scoring 18 points for Wisconsin at the 2017 Big Ten Outdoor Championships. Schrobilgen took home a victory in the 10,000 meters and a second-place finish in the 5,000 meters.More >>
On Saturday, the Badgers landed a verbal commit from Eau Claire Memorial standout Cormac Sampson. A good note for Wisconsin, especially after the mess of events that happened on Friday.More >>
It took less than 24 hours to lock in Eau Claire Memorial standout Cormac Sampson as the Badgers ninth verbal commit for their 2018 recruiting class.More >>
The Badgers softball team was eliminated from Big Ten tournament play. Third-seeded Ohio State scored three times in the second and held on for a 3-2 victory in the quarterfinals in Ann Arbor, Mich.More >>
The death of a teenager in South Carolina has doctors across the country warning people to be careful with how much caffeine they consume.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Fans of the cereal Lucky Charms rejoice! General Mills, the company that makes the beloved cereal has begun it's Marshmallow Only Sweepstakes!More >>
Republicans want juveniles accused of committing serious crimes in Wisconsin to face more time behind bars in order to protect crime victims, but Democrats say their plan on how to do that has already been proven ineffective.More >>
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) told 27 News she was "stunned" to hear Monday night that President Donald Trump disclosed classified intelligence information to two high-level Russian diplomats just one day after firing FBI Director James Comey, and again called for an independent investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election.More >>
Festival Foods announced on Tuesday that the company is buying two Pierce's Supermarkets located in Baraboo and Portage.More >>
President Trump is responding on Twitter Tuesday morning to a report he shared classified intelligence with Russian officials.More >>
South Korean media say the nation's new president will visit the White House late next month amid worries over North Korea's escalating progress in its nuclear and missile arsenal.More >>
LONDON (AP) - A 101-year-old D-Day veteran has become the oldest person in the world to skydive. Bryson William Verdun Hayes completed a tandem skydive from 15,000 feet (4,500 meters) with members of his extended family on Sunday at an airfield in Honiton, southwestern England.More >>
As the U.S. Senate grapples with an age-old health care question - how to lower costs and still provide good coverage for everyone - Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) believes the answer may lie in Maine.More >>
