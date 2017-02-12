Milder temperatures gives some Madison businesses a boost

MADISON (WKOW) --- If you're enjoying the milder temperatures this weekend, you're not alone. Some local business are also benefiting from this springlike weather.

“Starts to get busy in the couple weeks normally. But we feel like we had an earlier bump because of the nice weather,” said Jim Schiavo, marketing manager at Vitense Golfland.

The relatively warmer temperatures in Madison this weekend has some people trading in their winter hats for golf clubs.

This is good news for the folks at Vitense Golfland.

Schiavo said he's seen a significant increase in business at the range Sunday.

"We're open year round. This is a heated, covered range. But when it gets like this, people get excited. They want to come out and hit balls. We've definitely seen that today,” Schiavo said.

“They're so excited, we had people hitting upstairs on our upper deck out in the sun. We shoveled off our upper deck, put mats out. And there were folks hitting out there at 4 o'clock this afternoon.”

The warmer weather also brought people out to the Garden Expo at the Alliant Energy Center looking for the perfect spring bloom.

“It feels like it's been really busy this year. And I’d like to attribute it to the nice weather that we've been having. I think people are really feeling the cabin fever,” said Mike Maddox, director of the Master Gardener Program at UW.

With the warmer temperature promising to continue into next week, Schiavo is adding more staff.

“We're ready today. but we anticipate even bigger weekend next week if it's, in fact, 50 degrees on Saturday."