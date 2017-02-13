Wisconsin teen leaves Monday to take part in the legendary Iditarod

REEDSVILLE (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin teenager is about to embark on the journey of a lifetime.

Sixteen year-old Katherine Winrich flies to Alaska, Monday for the 2017 Junior Iditarod Race.

The Manitowoc County teenager has spent the last six years training for the legendary sled race with her huskies.

Unfortunately, her dogs aren't trained up enough because of the mild winter we've had, so she'll be the musher for another team of dogs.

But after all these years preparing for the Iditarod, Winrich says nothing is going to stop her.

"I'm proud that I'm getting to go at all," she says.

Winrich knows not everyone gets to do something like this adding,"Honestly it's one of those crazy dreams where it's like yeah you can talk about it, but are you ever actually going to do it. It's like yeah, I am going to do this."

The Junior Iditarod is slated to start Saturday, February 25th near, Anchorage.