Police: Man tries to carjack driver after crash, bites officer during arrest

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have arrested a man they say caused a disturbance and bit a police officer after a crash.

The incident happened shortly after 4:00 p.m. Sunday on North Sprecher Road. Officers were called to a traffic accident where they occupants were physically fighting. They were also told one of the vehicles in the crash was involved in an incident just minutes before with the Wisconsin State Patrol. Wisconsin State Patrol would not give 27 News any information on that incident.

When officers got to Sprecher Road, they saw a man identified as Andre D. Nash, 24, being physically held down by other people. As officers tried to put him in handcuffs, the Madison Police Department says he continued to fight and bit one officer on the arm.

After investigating, police say it looks like Nash crashed his own vehicle, then tried to physically remove a driver from another vehicle in an attempted carjacking. Nearby Good Samaritans intervened and held Nash down until police got there.

Nash was taken into custody and charges are pending.