Police: Man tries to carjack driver after crash, bites officer d - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police: Man tries to carjack driver after crash, bites officer during arrest

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have arrested a man they say caused a disturbance and bit a police officer after a crash.

The incident happened shortly after 4:00 p.m. Sunday on North Sprecher Road. Officers were called to a traffic accident where they occupants were physically fighting. They were also told one of the vehicles in the crash was involved in an incident just minutes before with the Wisconsin State Patrol. Wisconsin State Patrol would not give 27 News any information on that incident.

When officers got to Sprecher Road, they saw a man identified as Andre D. Nash, 24, being physically held down by other people. As officers tried to put him in handcuffs, the Madison Police Department says he continued to fight and bit one officer on the arm.

After investigating, police say it looks like Nash crashed his own vehicle, then tried to physically remove a driver from another vehicle in an attempted carjacking. Nearby Good Samaritans intervened and held Nash down until police got there.

Nash was taken into custody and charges are pending. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.