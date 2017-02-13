Madison student caddies his way to college

Severe weather proved no match for several homes, properties and a church in Grant County. It left many cleaning up debris and patching roofs.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a gas station on the city's east side Tuesday night, leaving at least one person hurt.More >>
Two people are hurt after a crash on the highway in Janesville.More >>
Authorities say an Amtrak train conductor was shot at a train station outside Chicago.More >>
Barron County Sheriff on tornado damage: "I would describe it as total destruction."More >>
An Ohio Officer is recovering after accidentally overdosing during a traffic stop.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Residents of one Madison neighborhood are on edge after bullets ripped through several buildings on Beld Street late Monday afternoon.More >>
LANCASTER (WKOW) - Despite the fact that Monday's storms only had straight-line winds, tornado sirens were activated in Grant, Lafayette and Iowa counties.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning around 10:30 am on North Wickham Court.
Witnesses say they heard multiple rounds fired and saw at least one car get hit at the time of the shooting.More >>
Authorities in Grant County say it looks like someone threw two Molotov cocktails; lit bottles full of flammable liquid, at a town hall building.More >>
RIPON (WKOW) -- Cookies are coming back to Ripon. A new company has restarted the old Rippon Good plant.More >>
Several people are injured in the Barron County area, including one person who has died, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris FitzgeraldMore >>
News 18 spoke with the Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, who said there is severe damage and several people injured in an area between Cameron and Chetek.More >>
Jefferson County authorities say the human remains found in a shed after a fire in the Town of Ixonia last month came from two people.More >>
Stoughton Area School District officials are beginning to assess whether or not to keep their in-house bus service.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office releases photo of car similar to the one used in a deadly hit and run over the weekend.More >>
