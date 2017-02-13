MFD, haz-mat crews clean up chemical mixing mistake at apartment - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MFD, haz-mat crews clean up chemical mixing mistake at apartment building

MADISON (WKOW) -- A mistake mixing chemicals at an apartment building made someone sick, and took extensive efforts to clean up Sunday.

It happened at about 2 p.m. Sunday in a 175-unit apartment building at 310 block of Samuel Drive, in the building's pump room and chemical storage area.

A maintenance worker mistakenly mixed a gallon of chlorine with three gallons of muriatic acid, and took the mixture outside to “off-gas”. That's when the employee started feeling sick, and was taken to the hospital by a coworker.

The Madison Fire Department responded and brought its Hazardous Incident Team. To neutralize and seal off the chemicals, crews put soda ash in the 30-gallon container with the accidental mixture in it. They also monitored the air and flushed the parking lot with water. There were still high chemical readings in the chemical storage area, so they flushed the room until the air quality complied with OHSA standards.

After cleanup, the area was safe for residents and employees.

