State budget proposals for school funding, disabled children featured on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Superintendent Tony Evers discussed Gov. Walker's proposal for an additional $650 million for public schools on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.

Dr. Evers also discussed DPI's proposed streamlining of teacher licensing and his upcoming reelection bid.

Lisa Pugh, state director of The ARC Wisconsin, also joined host Greg Neumann to discuss Gov. Walker's proposal to eliminate a waiting list of roughly 2,600 disabled children seeing long-term care services.

This episode of Capital City Sunday aired on February 12.

