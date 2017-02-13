Wisconsin fire officials ask Walker for help

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin fire officials are calling on Gov. Scott Walker to expand the use of circuit interrupters in new homes.

Fire fighters, electrical inspectors and other fire safety officials held a news conference at the state Capitol on Monday asking Walker to enact the recommendation of an advisory panel of experts.

The state Department of Safety and Professional Services did not initially act on the recommendation but it has not taken final action.

The Wisconsin Homebuilders Association opposes additional circuit interrupters because that could add about $500 to the cost of a new home.

Middleton electrical inspector Bill Neitzel chaired the advisory group. He says people's lives are at risk and "public safety should not be a political football."

Circuit interrupters sense current and arcing and prevent electrical fires and electrocution.