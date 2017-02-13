UPDATE: Victim injured in deadly Monroe crash released from hospital

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A makeshift memorial now stands at the corner of Melvin and Clarno roads, to pay respect for the three Monroe high schoolers who were killed in a car crash on Friday.

Green County Sheriff Mark Rohloff says he and other first responders knew the teens who were killed; 16-year-old Gage Noble, the driver, 16-year-old Anya Teasdale, and 15-year-old Joesph Wyss.

"It was a very difficult scene for all of us that day," said Sheriff Rohloff. "These children didn't have any problem in the community, they were good kids."

According to authorities, 35-year-old Jennifer Hopkins struck Noble's car after he blew a stop sign, both vehicles ended up in a hayfield near the intersection.

"That sheering action caused both vehicles to travel up the roadway and up into the hayfield," Sheriff Rohloff said, noting the cars must have been going fast enough to end up in the field.

As for Monday afternoon, authorities say Hopkins has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Family and friends of Hopkins are helping her recover from the tragic crash, by providing meals and assistance to her home.

"She's overwhelmed with all of the support that she's getting, but she really wants the focus to be on the kids and their families and the friends of the school community," said Marcia Dahmen, a friend of Hopkins.

As another tragedy strikes the tight-knit community, Sheriff Rohloff says it only reinforces their message to young drivers.

"Children need to make sure they're conscience of what they do when they drive and making poor decisions can cause people's lives, and unfortunately that's what happened in this case," said Sheriff Rohloff.

According to the sheriff's office, based on the initial investigation, authorities don't believe there was any criminal intent into what led to the crash.

Rohloff released a statement on Monday.



“We are a close-knit community and we share their grief. Tragedies of this proportion are rare, and it makes us stop our daily routines and reflect upon what is really important in life."



